SA Expands Circular Economy with New Food-Grade PET Recycling Plant

South Africa’s recycling industry took a major leap forward with the official opening of Extrupet’s new food-grade Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) recycling plant in Cape Town. The facility, a collaborative effort with Propet and PETCO, marks a significant expansion in the nation’s circular economy efforts, bolstering recycling capacity and positioning the country as a competitive player in sustainable plastics.

A Boost to Recycling Capacity

The new Extrupet facility adds 15,000 tonnes of recycled PET annually, bringing the company’s total output to 45,000 tonnes per year. With phase two of the project already in planning, South Africa’s total PET recycling capacity is projected to reach 60,000 tonnes by next year. This expansion ensures that locally produced food-grade recycled PET (rPET) will be available at scale, strengthening the country’s recycling infrastructure and reducing dependence on virgin plastics.

Government Applauds Industry Leadership

Speaking at the plant’s opening ceremony in Cape Town, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr. Dion George, commended Extrupet, Propet, and PETCO for their leadership and investment. “This is the leadership we expect from industry—a step that shows South Africa’s waste sector can be a cornerstone of the circular economy,” George said.

He emphasized that such initiatives illustrate how environmental challenges can be transformed into opportunities. “With clear policy, vision, and partnership, plastic waste can shift from being a burden on our environment to becoming a driver of jobs, innovation, and inclusive growth,” he stated.

Aligning with Global Standards

A key factor driving investment in recycling is compliance with new European Union regulations, which mandate that all plastic beverage bottles contain at least 25% certified recycled PET. The Cape Town plant positions Western Cape producers to meet these requirements, protecting their access to export markets and enhancing their competitiveness in global trade.

Policy and Partnership at the Core

Dr. George noted that South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP), National Waste Management Strategy, and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations provide the necessary framework for sustainable waste management. “Industry makes it real through investment and delivery. When business and government pull in the same direction, we achieve growth and sustainability together,” he added.

Empowering Waste Pickers and SMMEs

The Minister highlighted the critical role of waste pickers and small enterprises (SMMEs) in maintaining the recycling value chain. “For many, PET is not waste—it is income and dignity. If collected properly, it supports livelihoods and builds enterprises. If neglected, it pollutes our landfills, rivers, and oceans,” he said.

Government is working with municipalities to integrate waste pickers into formal waste systems, ensuring that they remain at the heart of the circular economy. By linking informal collectors with industrial recycling plants, the country is building a system that promotes both social and environmental sustainability.

The Role of PETCO and EPR Compliance

PETCO, the Producer Responsibility Organisation for the sector, plays a pivotal role in ensuring compliance with EPR regulations. Through collaboration between industry players and government, over 70% of PET beverage bottles introduced to the market by PETCO members are now collected and recycled.

“This is how regulations become reality,” George affirmed. “Facilities like this expand capacity, while waste pickers collect and sort material. Companies invest in infrastructure, skills, and awareness—together, we make the system work.”

Toward a Sustainable Future

The opening of Extrupet’s Cape Town facility stands as a symbol of South Africa’s progress in building a green, circular economy. By combining policy support, private sector investment, and community engagement, the country is transforming its waste management landscape into one that supports innovation, job creation, and environmental protection.

As the plant begins full-scale operations, South Africa’s recycling industry sets a powerful example for the continent—showing that with the right partnerships, sustainability can go hand-in-hand with economic growth.