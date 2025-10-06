Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Family's Lives on Maharashtra Highway

A speeding container truck collided with two motorcycles in Maharashtra's Jalna district, resulting in the deaths of three family members and injuring two others. The incident occurred on Sunday evening near Mahakala village. The deceased, identified as Vikas, Sakshi, and their son Atharvaa Jadhav, died on the spot.

Updated: 06-10-2025
A speeding container truck accident on Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Sholapur highway claimed the lives of three family members on Sunday evening, police reported.

Vikas Jadhav, his pregnant wife Sakshi, and their young son Atharvaa were fatally injured after their motorcycle was hit from behind, leaving no chance of survival.

Another motorcycle in the vicinity was also struck, severely injuring riders Santosh Bansode and his wife Monika. The victims hailed from Rohilagad in Ambad tehsil, and were returning from a family wedding.

