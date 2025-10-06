Global Trade Dynamics: Navigating Tariff Volatility and Strategic Shifts

In the midst of evolving global trade dynamics, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the challenges of 'tariff volatility' at the Aravali Summit. The minister's remarks underscored the impact of Washington's trade policies on global economic stability.

Jaishankar highlighted the shifting geopolitical landscape, noting that one-third of global manufacturing has now relocated to a single geography, ostensibly pointing to China, posing significant challenges to international supply chains.

He further emphasized the effects of emerging technology, changes in global finance, and evolving sovereignty concerns, urging India to strategize and uphold its interests amidst this volatility.

