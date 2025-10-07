Haryana Leaders on Japan Visit: Aiming for 'Bullet' Progress in Transport

A high-level delegation from Haryana, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is currently on an official tour of Japan. On Tuesday, the group traveled from Tokyo to Osaka aboard the Shinkansen-Osaka bullet train, renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and operational excellence.

The visit aims to attract foreign investment and promote industrial activities in Haryana. The delegation includes Haryana's Minister of Industries and Commerce Rao Narbir Singh and other senior officials. Chief Minister Saini praised the advanced systems and safety standards of the bullet train, drawing parallels to India's own rapid transport initiatives.

The delegation studied various aspects of Japan's railway operations, signaling a commitment by India to leverage Japan's technical expertise. This trip underscores India's efforts, particularly under the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative, to develop its first high-speed train corridor from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

