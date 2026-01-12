Kyiv Battles Blackout: The Coldest Winter Yet Looms Amid Russian Strikes

Kyiv is grappling with ongoing power and heating outages after Russian forces launched a series of attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Local authorities report over 1,000 apartment buildings remain without heating, presenting a dire situation as temperatures drop.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is directing efforts to restore services in affected areas, highlighting the significant obstacles faced in border regions. Despite progress, challenges persist, particularly in the capital where utility infrastructure is strained to its limits.

The humanitarian impact is severe, with citizens like Liza Lazarenko turning to community aid centers for warmth. The situation is exacerbated by freezing temperatures and continuous Russian military aggression, which has left many Ukrainians without power or heat during this harsh winter.

