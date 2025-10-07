TDI Infracorp Names Rajat Bokolia as New Group CEO

On Tuesday, TDI Infracorp announced the appointment of Rajat Bokolia as its new Group Chief Executive Officer. In this expanded role, Bokolia will also act as CEO for both TDI Infrastructure and Newstone, according to company sources.

Bokolia brings with him more than two decades of industry expertise, having demonstrated significant prowess in the Indian real estate sector. His commendable career spans experience with prominent companies like Raheja Developers, Unity Group - Park Laureate Buildwell, and Jindal Realty.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of Delhi-NCR real estate, TDI Infracorp is poised for robust growth, building on Bokolia's rich professional history and leadership skills.