Left Menu

LG Electronics India IPO Sees Strong Demand on Day One

LG Electronics India's IPO was fully subscribed on the first day, with total bids surpassing offered shares. The Rs 11,607-crore public offering, set to conclude on October 9, is entirely an offer-for-sale by its South Korean parent. LG's market debut is expected on October 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:56 IST
LG Electronics India IPO Sees Strong Demand on Day One
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

LG Electronics India Ltd launched its initial public offering (IPO) with strong interest from investors, hitting full subscription on the first day of bidding. Data from NSE showed bids were received for 7,44,73,685 shares, surpassing the 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, marking a subscription rate of 1.04 times.

Enthusiasm was particularly high among non-institutional investors, with a subscription rate of 2.31 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 81%. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed a 49% subscription rate. Ahead of the public offer, LG Electronics India garnered Rs 3,475 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 11,607-crore IPO will close on October 9, with shares priced between Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140, valuing the company at up to Rs 77,400 crore. The IPO is completely an offer-for-sale, and proceeds will flow to the South Korean parent. LG Electronics India's stock market debut is anticipated on October 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slogans, Sun, and Scandal: Political Tensions Erupt at Himachal Rally

Slogans, Sun, and Scandal: Political Tensions Erupt at Himachal Rally

 India
2
Political Turmoil in West Bengal: CM's Hospital Visit to Injured BJP MP Sparks Debate

Political Turmoil in West Bengal: CM's Hospital Visit to Injured BJP MP Spar...

 India
3
Nagaland's Healthcare Vision: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

Nagaland's Healthcare Vision: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

 India
4
Madagascar's Political Crisis: A Call for National Dialogue Amidst Growing Unrest

Madagascar's Political Crisis: A Call for National Dialogue Amidst Growing U...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025