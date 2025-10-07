Jaguar Land Rover's Resilient Comeback: Restarting Production Post Cyber-Attack

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has initiated a phased restart of operations following a crippling cyber-attack that halted production last month. The luxury car manufacturer has also introduced a new financing solution to support its struggling suppliers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises affected by the halt.

The phased restart begins at the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre and the Battery Assembly Centre in the West Midlands. Staff will also return to other key facilities. Later in the week, production will resume at other sites, including Range Rover's assembly line at the Solihull facility. Further updates on controlled restarts will be provided for additional plants.

In response to the cyber-attack, JLR has advanced support for its suppliers by establishing a dedicated help desk and implementing a manual payment system. This week sees the reintroduction of automated systems and a new financing scheme to ensure timely payments, providing crucial cashflow relief during the production reboot.

(With inputs from agencies.)