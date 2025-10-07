Connecting Progress: The New Gondia-Dongargarh Rail Line Transformation

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given the green light to a significant rail project connecting Gondia, Maharashtra, with Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh, valued at Rs 2,223 crore. This marks one of four major projects approved by the CCEA, promising to accelerate industrial and commercial growth in western Chhattisgarh.

Expressing gratitude, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their strategic vision. Sai highlighted that this development is pivotal for the region's economy, significantly improving coal transportation from key mining areas and ensuring steady supply to various states' power plants.

The 84-kilometer project involves extensive construction efforts, including major bridges, tunnels, and overpasses. Once operational, it aims to enhance freight capacity, save diesel, reduce CO2 emissions, and cut logistics costs, playing a crucial role in sustainable industrial development and railway revenue enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)