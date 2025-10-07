Left Menu

Connecting Progress: The New Gondia-Dongargarh Rail Line Transformation

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a Rs 2,223 crore rail line project connecting Gondia and Dongargarh. This project aims to boost industrial and commercial development in Chhattisgarh, enhancing coal transport and potentially reducing CO2 emissions significantly. Its completion will bolster regional economy and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given the green light to a significant rail project connecting Gondia, Maharashtra, with Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh, valued at Rs 2,223 crore. This marks one of four major projects approved by the CCEA, promising to accelerate industrial and commercial growth in western Chhattisgarh.

Expressing gratitude, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their strategic vision. Sai highlighted that this development is pivotal for the region's economy, significantly improving coal transportation from key mining areas and ensuring steady supply to various states' power plants.

The 84-kilometer project involves extensive construction efforts, including major bridges, tunnels, and overpasses. Once operational, it aims to enhance freight capacity, save diesel, reduce CO2 emissions, and cut logistics costs, playing a crucial role in sustainable industrial development and railway revenue enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

