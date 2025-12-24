Hardik Singh to Receive Khel Ratna; Arjuna Awards Honor 24 Athletes

India's men's hockey team vice-captain Hardik Singh has been recommended for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the selection committee announced on Wednesday. This year, 24 athletes, including young chess sensation Divya Deshmukh and decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, have been shortlisted for the Arjuna awards.

Hardik Singh has been a key midfielder for India, contributing to their success in both the 2021 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics, and was part of the team that won gold at the Asia Cup this year. Meanwhile, Aarti Pal has made history by being the first Yogasan athlete nominated for an Arjuna award.

The selection panel, featuring prominent figures like IOA Vice President Gagan Narang, finalized 24 awardees who will be honored in various sports disciplines, though notably, no cricketers were included this year. The Arjuna award entails a prize of Rs 15 lakh, while the Khel Ratna comes with a Rs 25 lakh prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)