Outrage in Odisha: Call for Justice After Tragic Incident in Bhadrak

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Bhadrak district, Odisha, sparking community outrage. The accused was apprehended swiftly. The government pledged financial aid for the victim's family and promised a thorough investigation. Protests ensued, highlighting public demand for justice and increased security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Bhadrak district of Odisha, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, leading to widespread community outrage.

The police arrested the accused within 24 hours, prompting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to announce a Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for the next of kin and ensure the 'strictest possible punishment' for the perpetrator.

Massive protests erupted as angry locals demolished the accused's house, demanding justice and criticizing the state's handling of similar cases. Security forces were heavily deployed, while local and state leaders urged for both swift legal action and enhanced social awareness.

