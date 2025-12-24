Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remarks in Jabalpur
The BJP in Madhya Pradesh issues a show-cause notice to its Jabalpur city vice-president, Anju Bhargava, for allegedly using undignified language against a visually-impaired woman during an argument about religious conversion. The incident, captured on video, has sparked criticism and calls for action from Congress leaders.
The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has taken disciplinary action against a local party official amidst growing controversy. Anju Bhargava, the vice-president of the party's Jabalpur city unit, has been served with a show-cause notice following allegations of using undignified language directed at a visually-impaired woman.
The incident occurred during an altercation at a church event organized on December 20 in Jabalpur, where claims of forced religious conversions were protested by certain Hindu groups. A video widely circulated on social media captures Bhargava's contentious interaction with the woman, leading to public outcry.
BJP's Ratnesh Sonkar issued the notice to Bhargava, with a demand for clarification within seven days. The case has prompted attention from Congress leaders, who have shared the video online as part of their critique of BJP and demanded accountability.