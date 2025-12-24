Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remarks in Jabalpur

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh issues a show-cause notice to its Jabalpur city vice-president, Anju Bhargava, for allegedly using undignified language against a visually-impaired woman during an argument about religious conversion. The incident, captured on video, has sparked criticism and calls for action from Congress leaders.

Updated: 24-12-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:09 IST
The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has taken disciplinary action against a local party official amidst growing controversy. Anju Bhargava, the vice-president of the party's Jabalpur city unit, has been served with a show-cause notice following allegations of using undignified language directed at a visually-impaired woman.

The incident occurred during an altercation at a church event organized on December 20 in Jabalpur, where claims of forced religious conversions were protested by certain Hindu groups. A video widely circulated on social media captures Bhargava's contentious interaction with the woman, leading to public outcry.

BJP's Ratnesh Sonkar issued the notice to Bhargava, with a demand for clarification within seven days. The case has prompted attention from Congress leaders, who have shared the video online as part of their critique of BJP and demanded accountability.

