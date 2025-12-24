Left Menu

Thane Civic Polls: Duplicate Voter Names and Gender Inclusivity Efforts

The Thane civic polls face a challenge with 85,000 duplicate voter names in the electoral rolls. Measures include establishing model and women-managed polling booths and deploying 5,500 police for security. Commissioner Saurabh Rao emphasizes inclusive electoral procedures for the upcoming elections involving over 16 lakh electors.

The upcoming Thane civic polls are grappling with an issue involving the duplication of 85,000 voter names on the electoral rolls, according to municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao. With elections scheduled for January 15 to choose 131 corporators, the administration is moving quickly to address the discrepancy.

Commissioner Rao disclosed that the voting list comprises 16,49,867 electors, including a substantial number of men, women, and third-gender individuals. The plan includes staffing approximately 2,013 polling stations with around 12,650 officers, with women making up 65% of this force.

For security and neutrality, polling stations won't be set up within housing societies where candidates reside, and 5,500 police personnel will be on duty. Additionally, the electoral commission aims to enhance voter experience by establishing 'Sakhi' polling booths exclusively operated by women staff in each ward.

