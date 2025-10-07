Haryana Shines at World Expo 2025: A Blend of Culture and Economic Ambition

Haryana stands as a linchpin in India's quest for economic expansion, as highlighted by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the World Expo 2025 inauguration in Osaka, Japan, an official release indicated.

A high-level Indian delegation, spearheaded by Saini, has embarked on a strategic visit to Japan. This initiative aims to lure foreign investments and amplify global industrial activities within Haryana, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's USD 5-trillion economy vision.

The Haryana Pavilion, a tapestry of the region's cultural richness and technological advancements, captivates international visitors. Engaging virtual reality showcases afford Japanese audiences an immersive experience of Haryana's vibrant history and dynamic progress, underscoring its vital role in India's national development narrative.

