DS Group Achieves Water Positive Status

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leader in the Indian FMCG sector, has been awarded a water positive certification by the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA).

The certification, reflecting a 1.80 water positivity index, is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainability, confirmed after a detailed two-and-a-half-year assessment involving several business units across 30 locations.

DS Group's Vice Chairman, Rajiv Kumar, emphasized the company's focus on efficient water management and conservation, aligning with global discussions on water security.

