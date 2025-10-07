Left Menu

DS Group Achieves Water Positive Status

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) has received a water positive certification from GRIHA, scoring a 1.80 water positivity index. This accomplishment was achieved through rigorous water management efforts carried out over two and a half years at multiple locations in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:11 IST
Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leader in the Indian FMCG sector, has been awarded a water positive certification by the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA).

The certification, reflecting a 1.80 water positivity index, is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainability, confirmed after a detailed two-and-a-half-year assessment involving several business units across 30 locations.

DS Group's Vice Chairman, Rajiv Kumar, emphasized the company's focus on efficient water management and conservation, aligning with global discussions on water security.

