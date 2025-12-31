India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve

On the eve of 2026, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt greetings to Indians worldwide, emphasizing the New Year's symbolism of positive change and self-reflection. She urged citizens to commit to the nation's development, social harmony, and environmental protection.

Echoing her sentiments, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended warm greetings, describing the New Year as a time for renewed resolve, constructive change, and personal improvement. He highlighted the importance of embracing Swadeshi for building a self-reliant India.

Birla encouraged citizens to deepen their understanding of the Constitution's ideals and contribute actively to national progress. Delhi Police has implemented extensive security measures to ensure safe New Year celebrations in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)