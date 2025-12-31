Left Menu

India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve

President Droupadi Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla send heartfelt New Year greetings to citizens, emphasizing renewal and resolve for 2026. They advocate for personal growth, national development, and embracing Swadeshi. Delhi Police ensures safety with comprehensive security measures for celebrations in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:04 IST
India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: x/@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of 2026, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt greetings to Indians worldwide, emphasizing the New Year's symbolism of positive change and self-reflection. She urged citizens to commit to the nation's development, social harmony, and environmental protection.

Echoing her sentiments, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended warm greetings, describing the New Year as a time for renewed resolve, constructive change, and personal improvement. He highlighted the importance of embracing Swadeshi for building a self-reliant India.

Birla encouraged citizens to deepen their understanding of the Constitution's ideals and contribute actively to national progress. Delhi Police has implemented extensive security measures to ensure safe New Year celebrations in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

 India
2
Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
3
Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic ...

 India
4
Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025