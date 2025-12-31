Left Menu

India-Russia Relations Withstand Global Sanctions Test

Amidst war and geopolitical tensions, India-Russia relations demonstrated resilience, leveraging their strategic partnership to navigate external pressures. Despite US scrutiny over energy imports, both nations maintained and expanded trade and defense partnerships. Economic projects and diplomatic engagements signaled a steadfast alliance, amid sanctions and global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:52 IST
PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite the year being fraught with geopolitical tensions, India and Russia showcased the resilience of their strategic partnership. With the Ukraine war escalating Western pressure, India's continuous import of Russian energy drew scrutiny from the United States.

US President Donald Trump's administration imposed heavy tariffs on Indian imports as a warning against New Delhi's energy ties with Moscow. However, India's Ministry of External Affairs maintained that its energy imports would be guided by national interests. Russian President Vladimir Putin backed India's stance, attributing strong leadership to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Throughout the year, diplomatic engagements between the two nations were vigorous, marked by multiple meetings and the signing of critical trade and defense agreements. The culmination of these efforts was President Putin's visit to India, which underscored the enduring relationship between Moscow and New Delhi despite global challenges.

