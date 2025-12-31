India-Russia Relations Withstand Global Sanctions Test

Despite the year being fraught with geopolitical tensions, India and Russia showcased the resilience of their strategic partnership. With the Ukraine war escalating Western pressure, India's continuous import of Russian energy drew scrutiny from the United States.

US President Donald Trump's administration imposed heavy tariffs on Indian imports as a warning against New Delhi's energy ties with Moscow. However, India's Ministry of External Affairs maintained that its energy imports would be guided by national interests. Russian President Vladimir Putin backed India's stance, attributing strong leadership to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Throughout the year, diplomatic engagements between the two nations were vigorous, marked by multiple meetings and the signing of critical trade and defense agreements. The culmination of these efforts was President Putin's visit to India, which underscored the enduring relationship between Moscow and New Delhi despite global challenges.