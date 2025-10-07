Europe Eyes Euro-Denominated Stablecoin Revolution

In a bid to avoid ceding the burgeoning stablecoin market to the United States, euro zone finance ministers will deliberate on Thursday about endorsing euro-denominated stablecoins, according to a senior official in the euro zone. The global stablecoin market, now valued at approximately $300 billion, is predominantly U.S. dollar-denominated, raising concerns about potential market dominance.

Stablecoins, pegged to regular currencies, are backed by reserves such as the currency itself or other assets. While a consortium of nine European banks, including major players like ING and UniCredit, has launched a euro-denominated stablecoin, these account for only $620 million of the total issuance.

The ministers will evaluate whether their current regulations strike the right balance between mitigating risks and fostering financial innovation, with particular focus on the link to the digital euro. The discussion aims to attract financial authorities' attention and drive future policy adjustments.

