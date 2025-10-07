Left Menu

Europe Eyes Euro-Denominated Stablecoin Revolution

Euro zone finance ministers are set to discuss supporting euro-denominated stablecoins to avoid leaving the growing market to the U.S. Despite a consortium of European banks launching a euro stablecoin, the market remains dominated by U.S. dollar counterparts. Ministers will consider regulatory adjustments to promote euro stablecoins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:15 IST
Europe Eyes Euro-Denominated Stablecoin Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to avoid ceding the burgeoning stablecoin market to the United States, euro zone finance ministers will deliberate on Thursday about endorsing euro-denominated stablecoins, according to a senior official in the euro zone. The global stablecoin market, now valued at approximately $300 billion, is predominantly U.S. dollar-denominated, raising concerns about potential market dominance.

Stablecoins, pegged to regular currencies, are backed by reserves such as the currency itself or other assets. While a consortium of nine European banks, including major players like ING and UniCredit, has launched a euro-denominated stablecoin, these account for only $620 million of the total issuance.

The ministers will evaluate whether their current regulations strike the right balance between mitigating risks and fostering financial innovation, with particular focus on the link to the digital euro. The discussion aims to attract financial authorities' attention and drive future policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
2
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India
3
Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global
4
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025