Bird Strike Grounds Air India Flight for Safety Checks

An Air India flight from Chennai to Colombo was grounded after it was suspected to have hit a bird, officials revealed. This incident prompted extensive inspections at the Chennai airport.

The aircraft initially appeared undamaged when inspected in Colombo, with engineers green-lighting its return. However, upon landing in Chennai, engineers discovered an impact on an engine blade.

In response, Air India canceled the aircraft's next journey, substituting it with an alternative flight for the passengers. The affected plane remains under scrutiny as engineers conduct further checks to determine the extent and cause of the damage.