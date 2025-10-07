Left Menu

Bird Strike Grounds Air India Flight for Safety Checks

An Air India flight from Chennai to Colombo was grounded upon return due to a suspected bird strike. Although no damage was initially found in Colombo, engineers in Chennai detected an impact on an engine blade, leading to extensive checks and cancellation of its next flight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:51 IST
Bird Strike Grounds Air India Flight for Safety Checks
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight from Chennai to Colombo was grounded after it was suspected to have hit a bird, officials revealed. This incident prompted extensive inspections at the Chennai airport.

The aircraft initially appeared undamaged when inspected in Colombo, with engineers green-lighting its return. However, upon landing in Chennai, engineers discovered an impact on an engine blade.

In response, Air India canceled the aircraft's next journey, substituting it with an alternative flight for the passengers. The affected plane remains under scrutiny as engineers conduct further checks to determine the extent and cause of the damage.

