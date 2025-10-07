Wall Street Slumps Amid Job Market Woes and Fed Speculations
Wall Street's main indexes dipped following a report highlighting job market concerns. This halted a prior rally that lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Economists are eyeing potential changes in the Fed's monetary policy, and traders anticipate a rate cut, as financials and tech stocks see losses.
Wall Street's primary indexes experienced a downturn on Tuesday, influenced by a report from the New York Federal Reserve that spotlighted lingering concerns over the job market. This development stopped a rally which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching new record closing highs just the day before.
The report, revealing a slight uptick in expected inflation from 3.2% in August to 3.4%, comes after seven days of a prolonged government shutdown, which had been obstructing key data releases. Economists are tracking these trends closely, considering their potential impact on consumer spending and market valuations.
A sharp decline in tech stocks significantly impacted the Nasdaq, with companies like Broadcom and Oracle leading the losses. Meanwhile, market participants are speculating about a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month, given signs of a weakening job market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Former Economy Minister Lin Hsin-i Represents at APEC Summit
New Zealand's Economy in Focus: RBNZ Surprises with Rate Cut
Hungary's Economic Tug-of-War: Central Bank Holds Firm Amid Inflation Challenges
SA Expands Circular Economy with New Food-Grade PET Recycling Plant
Marico Navigates GST Changes with Steady Growth Amidst Inflation