Wall Street Slumps Amid Job Market Woes and Fed Speculations

Wall Street's main indexes dipped following a report highlighting job market concerns. This halted a prior rally that lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Economists are eyeing potential changes in the Fed's monetary policy, and traders anticipate a rate cut, as financials and tech stocks see losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:03 IST
Wall Street's primary indexes experienced a downturn on Tuesday, influenced by a report from the New York Federal Reserve that spotlighted lingering concerns over the job market. This development stopped a rally which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching new record closing highs just the day before.

The report, revealing a slight uptick in expected inflation from 3.2% in August to 3.4%, comes after seven days of a prolonged government shutdown, which had been obstructing key data releases. Economists are tracking these trends closely, considering their potential impact on consumer spending and market valuations.

A sharp decline in tech stocks significantly impacted the Nasdaq, with companies like Broadcom and Oracle leading the losses. Meanwhile, market participants are speculating about a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month, given signs of a weakening job market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

