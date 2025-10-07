Gold's Meteoric Rise Amid Economic Uncertainty

Gold futures have hit a historic high, surpassing USD 4,000 per troy ounce, amid escalating anxieties over the US government shutdown and global economic instability. This surge signifies a shift towards safer investment options as traditional markets remain unpredictable.

Investor confidence in gold and other metals like silver has been buoyed by factors such as President Trump's trade policies, lower interest rates, and a weakening US dollar. These conditions have intensified, with a 50% increase in gold futures and a 60% rise in silver futures since January 2025.

The spike in gold demand has sparked environmental concerns, particularly regarding mercury usage in illegal mining operations. Mercury, used to extract gold, poses significant health risks due to contamination in water and food, notably affecting various communities around the world.

