Gold's Meteoric Rise Amid Economic Uncertainty

Gold futures have reached unprecedented levels, exceeding USD 4,000 per troy ounce, driven by investor anxiety during the US government shutdown and ongoing global economic uncertainties. Increased demand for gold has also raised concerns about mercury poisoning due to illegal gold mining, impacting health and environmental safety globally.

Updated: 07-10-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold futures have hit a historic high, surpassing USD 4,000 per troy ounce, amid escalating anxieties over the US government shutdown and global economic instability. This surge signifies a shift towards safer investment options as traditional markets remain unpredictable.

Investor confidence in gold and other metals like silver has been buoyed by factors such as President Trump's trade policies, lower interest rates, and a weakening US dollar. These conditions have intensified, with a 50% increase in gold futures and a 60% rise in silver futures since January 2025.

The spike in gold demand has sparked environmental concerns, particularly regarding mercury usage in illegal mining operations. Mercury, used to extract gold, poses significant health risks due to contamination in water and food, notably affecting various communities around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

