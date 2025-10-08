Left Menu

Fiery Explosion on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Sparks Alarm

A dramatic accident unfolded on Jaipur-Ajmer highway as a truck carrying LPG cylinders collided with another truck, sparking multiple explosions. Fire and police officials responded swiftly, with no casualties reported yet. The incident caused traffic to halt and prompted a search for missing truck drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-10-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 01:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday night, a dramatic chain of events was set into motion on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway when a truck carrying LPG cylinders collided with another truck. The collision resulted in a series of explosions as the gas cylinders burst, sending some flying several meters from the scene, with flames and bangs visible and audible from afar.

Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Jaipur-I Ravi Shekhawat reported that the driver of the offending vehicle sustained injuries and received primary treatment at a local hospital. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, overseeing the situation on Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's orders, confirmed that the situation is now under control and no casualties have yet been reported.

Authorities, including senior police and district administration, swiftly reached the site near Dudu, suspending traffic on the highway. Efforts are underway to locate the missing drivers and cleaners of the involved trucks, with extensive arrangements ready at SMS hospital, although no other injuries have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

