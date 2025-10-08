Gold Soars to Record High Amid Global Uncertainty
Gold prices have surged past $4,000 an ounce, reaching a record high as investors seek safe assets amidst economic and geopolitical instability. Key factors include potential U.S. interest rate cuts, increased central bank purchases, and rising demand for gold-backed funds. Investor fear of missing out further amplifies the rally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 07:41 IST
Gold prices have shattered previous records, soaring beyond $4,000 an ounce as investors flock to the metal for safety amidst rising economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
The surge is supported by expectations of future interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, enhanced central bank acquisitions, and robust demand for gold-backed exchange-traded funds.
Analysts highlight a significant 'fear of missing out' driving investors to continue purchasing gold despite its high price, further propelling the bullish trend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
