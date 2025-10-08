Gold Soars to Record High Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold prices have shattered previous records, soaring beyond $4,000 an ounce as investors flock to the metal for safety amidst rising economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

The surge is supported by expectations of future interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, enhanced central bank acquisitions, and robust demand for gold-backed exchange-traded funds.

Analysts highlight a significant 'fear of missing out' driving investors to continue purchasing gold despite its high price, further propelling the bullish trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)