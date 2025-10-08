Retail Space Leasing Skyrockets in India: An Upward Trajectory

Retail space leasing in major Indian cities witnessed a remarkable 45% rise from July to September, boosted by increased demand and the availability of new retail spaces, a report by Cushman & Wakefield says.

In their 'Retail Marketbeat Report', they revealed that gross leasing volume reached 2.41 million square feet, compared to 1.66 million square feet in the same period last year. Mumbai and Pune, in particular, saw notable growth in leasing activities.

Industry leaders attribute this increase to evolving consumer preferences and a growing appetite for quality retail spaces. The current leasing boom reflects confidence in India's retail sector, driven by consumer experiences and the demand for premium spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)