Electric Car Sales Surge: A Green Revolution on Wheels

In a significant boost for the electric vehicle market, retail sales of electric cars skyrocketed over two-fold in September, with Tata Motors leading the segment with 6,216 units registered, according to data from the dealers' body FADA.

Overall, sales of electric passenger vehicles surged to 15,329 units last month, a substantial rise from 6,191 units in the corresponding period of the previous year. Tata Motors alone witnessed a 62% increase in sales compared to September 2024.

Other notable players in the market included JSW MG Motor, which reported a three-fold increase with 3,912 units sold, and Mahindra & Mahindra, which saw an impressive increase to 3,243 units from just 475 in the previous year.

