Electric Car Sales Surge: A Green Revolution on Wheels

Electric car sales in India surged significantly in September, with Tata Motors leading the charge by doubling its registrations. The overall electric passenger vehicle market also saw substantial growth, with other manufacturers like JSW MG Motor and Mahindra & Mahindra seeing remarkable increases in their sales figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:37 IST
In a significant boost for the electric vehicle market, retail sales of electric cars skyrocketed over two-fold in September, with Tata Motors leading the segment with 6,216 units registered, according to data from the dealers' body FADA.

Overall, sales of electric passenger vehicles surged to 15,329 units last month, a substantial rise from 6,191 units in the corresponding period of the previous year. Tata Motors alone witnessed a 62% increase in sales compared to September 2024.

Other notable players in the market included JSW MG Motor, which reported a three-fold increase with 3,912 units sold, and Mahindra & Mahindra, which saw an impressive increase to 3,243 units from just 475 in the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

