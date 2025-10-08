Left Menu

Fraud Scandal: Javed Habib and Son Under Scrutiny

Celebrity hairstylist Javed Habib and his son, Anos Habib, face 23 fraud charges after allegedly defrauding investors of Rs 7 crore through a Bitcoin investment scheme. Promising substantial returns, the scheme resulted in no payouts, affecting 38 identified victims. Lookout notices have been issued against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:39 IST
Fraud Scandal: Javed Habib and Son Under Scrutiny
Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, renowned hairstylist Javed Habib, along with his son Anos Habib, has been implicated in a massive fraud case. Authorities have booked the duo in 23 cases after they allegedly swindled investors out of Rs 7 crore through a fraudulent investment scheme.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi revealed that the scheme was operated under the FLC Company name, luring investors with promises of 50-70% annual returns on Bitcoin purchases. Despite collecting Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor, none received their promised earnings even after two and a half years.

As the investigation unfolds, police have identified 38 victims of this elaborate scheme. With lookout notices issued for both Javed and Anos, there is also the potential for their assets to be seized under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita if they fail to reimburse the defrauded individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Brews: Ex-FBI Chief Comey Faces Legal Battle Amid Political Tensions

Controversy Brews: Ex-FBI Chief Comey Faces Legal Battle Amid Political Tens...

 Global
2
Starmer and Owen Unite for Grassroots Football in Mumbai

Starmer and Owen Unite for Grassroots Football in Mumbai

 India
3
Rolls-Royce Eyes India as Key Market in Ambitious Expansion Plan

Rolls-Royce Eyes India as Key Market in Ambitious Expansion Plan

 India
4
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025