Fraud Scandal: Javed Habib and Son Under Scrutiny

In a shocking turn of events, renowned hairstylist Javed Habib, along with his son Anos Habib, has been implicated in a massive fraud case. Authorities have booked the duo in 23 cases after they allegedly swindled investors out of Rs 7 crore through a fraudulent investment scheme.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi revealed that the scheme was operated under the FLC Company name, luring investors with promises of 50-70% annual returns on Bitcoin purchases. Despite collecting Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor, none received their promised earnings even after two and a half years.

As the investigation unfolds, police have identified 38 victims of this elaborate scheme. With lookout notices issued for both Javed and Anos, there is also the potential for their assets to be seized under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita if they fail to reimburse the defrauded individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)