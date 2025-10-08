Left Menu

Wibmo Unveils Next-Gen Authentication Suite at GFF 2025

At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Wibmo introduced its Intelligent Authentication Suite, aiming to revolutionize digital payment security for banks and merchants. This suite leverages biometric-first technology and collaboration with Mastercard, offering faster, secure authentication, addressing OTP-based challenges and setting new standards in digital transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:58 IST
Wibmo Unveils Next-Gen Authentication Suite at GFF 2025
Wibmo Unveils 'Intelligent Authentication Suite' for Smarter and Safer Digital Payments. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, Wibmo, a subsidiary of PayU, launched its innovative Intelligent Authentication Suite, marking a significant shift in digital payment security for banks and merchants. This comprehensive set of tools integrates advanced technologies including Web Passkey and Merchant In-App Authentication, transforming the way digital transactions are secured worldwide.

The limitations of traditional OTP-based authentication methods, which often face delivery failures and are susceptible to fraud, have prompted Wibmo's pioneering biometric-first technology. This comes as a response to the increasing digital transaction volumes requiring more robust and efficient security solutions. "With two decades in digital payments, Wibmo sets new industry benchmarks for security and innovation," stated Shailesh Paul, CEO of Wibmo.

Complying with the RBI's guidelines on risk-based authentication, the suite offers an OTP alternative through biometric security, with highlights including Wibmo's collaboration with Mastercard for a passkey solution. Integrating Mastercard's network security, it ensures rapid and secure transactions, significantly faster than traditional methods. Additionally, Flash Pay enables swift in-app authentication, aimed at enhancing user experience and bank control, with backup OTP options ensuring transaction completion.

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India
2
Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportation

Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportati...

 India
3
Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025