Wibmo Unveils Next-Gen Authentication Suite at GFF 2025

At the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, Wibmo, a subsidiary of PayU, launched its innovative Intelligent Authentication Suite, marking a significant shift in digital payment security for banks and merchants. This comprehensive set of tools integrates advanced technologies including Web Passkey and Merchant In-App Authentication, transforming the way digital transactions are secured worldwide.

The limitations of traditional OTP-based authentication methods, which often face delivery failures and are susceptible to fraud, have prompted Wibmo's pioneering biometric-first technology. This comes as a response to the increasing digital transaction volumes requiring more robust and efficient security solutions. "With two decades in digital payments, Wibmo sets new industry benchmarks for security and innovation," stated Shailesh Paul, CEO of Wibmo.

Complying with the RBI's guidelines on risk-based authentication, the suite offers an OTP alternative through biometric security, with highlights including Wibmo's collaboration with Mastercard for a passkey solution. Integrating Mastercard's network security, it ensures rapid and secure transactions, significantly faster than traditional methods. Additionally, Flash Pay enables swift in-app authentication, aimed at enhancing user experience and bank control, with backup OTP options ensuring transaction completion.