India's Space Ambitions: ISRO's Vision for 2040

India's journey toward becoming a formidable space power was detailed by V Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who announced an ambitious vision for 2040 at the India Mobile Congress 2025.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India aims to achieve parity with advanced spacefaring nations by enhancing its launcher, satellite, and scientific mission capabilities. Narayanan illustrated India's technological leap, from having only 84,000 telephone lines in 1947 to achieving extensive smartphone and 5G coverage across the country.

Narayanan highlighted ISRO's achievements, including the operation of 18 communication satellites and plans for further launches. He also emphasized ISRO's global contributions, stating that 72 satellites were launched in the past year, underscoring the organization's commitment to global development.

(With inputs from agencies.)