Delhi Unveils Bold Collateral-Free Loan Plan for Entrepreneurs
The Delhi government, in collaboration with the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises, is offering collateral-free loans to small entrepreneurs. This initiative, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to enhance economic growth by providing significant loan coverage for businesses across various sectors.
The Delhi government has taken a significant step toward bolstering its entrepreneurial landscape by partnering with the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE). This collaboration is set to offer collateral-free loans to the city's small entrepreneurs, promising new economic growth avenues.
According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this initiative is a transformative chapter for Delhi, benefiting numerous entrepreneurs. The scheme will allow small business owners to secure loans without collateral, with a joint guarantee provision shared by the Delhi Government and CGTMSE, ensuring coverage of up to 95%.
The initiative will support various sectors, including manufacturing, retail, and education. Furthermore, the scheme has earmarked a budget provision of Rs 5 crore for FY 2025-26, with an expected additional contribution of Rs 50 crore from CGTMSE.
