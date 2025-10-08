Shram Shakti Niti 2025: Revolutionizing India's Labour Future
The labour ministry seeks feedback on the draft National Labour & Employment Policy, Shram Shakti Niti 2025. Aimed at creating a fair and inclusive world of work, it emphasizes technology-driven employment facilitation, universal social security, and integration of key national databases to support India's Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.
The labour ministry has called for public feedback on the Shram Shakti Niti 2025, a draft National Labour & Employment Policy. This initiative aims to reshape India's employment landscape by fostering a fair, inclusive, and technologically advanced work environment aligned with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.
According to an official statement, Shram Shakti Niti 2025 strategically positions the labour ministry as a proactive facilitator, encouraging synergy among workers, employers, and training institutions. The deployment of technology-led systems will drive this convergence. The National Career Service platform is poised to become the cornerstone of India's employment infrastructure, promoting transparency and inclusiveness in job matching.
The policy emphasizes creating sustainable livelihoods, universal social security, and empowerment of women and youth. It aims to establish a skilled workforce responsive to technological advancements and environmental shifts. The unification of databases like EPFO, ESIC, and e-Shram into a cohesive labour ecosystem will bolster lifelong learning and income security, marking a significant step toward a resilient employment framework.
