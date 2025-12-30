Left Menu

Modi's Vision 2047: Steering India Towards Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized mission-mode reforms to sustain long-term growth, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He interacted with economists at NITI Aayog before the 2026-27 Union Budget, focusing on global integration and the role of AI, digital infrastructure, and cross-sectoral productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:30 IST
Modi's Vision 2047: Steering India Towards Viksit Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for accelerated reforms across multiple sectors to maintain long-term growth, with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. In a session with notable economists and experts at NITI Aayog, preceding the Union Budget 2026-27, Modi advocated for enhancing world-class capabilities and global integration.

The discussion, under the theme 'Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat,' underscored the need for India's policy making and budgeting to align with the 2047 vision. Modi emphasized positioning India as a pivotal hub for global workforce and international markets, transforming the government's vision into a national aspiration.

Strategic insights were shared on boosting productivity and competitiveness in manufacturing and services sectors. Discussions highlighted a flurry of cross-sectoral reforms, increased household savings, infrastructure development, and cutting-edge technology, including AI and scaling of Digital Public Infrastructure, to sustain India's rapid economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Heat Rises Over Demolition Controversy in Bengaluru

Political Heat Rises Over Demolition Controversy in Bengaluru

 India
2
Assam Gears Up for Elections with Revised Voter Roll

Assam Gears Up for Elections with Revised Voter Roll

 India
3
Strategic Appointments: Rao's Trusted Leaders Take Key Roles

Strategic Appointments: Rao's Trusted Leaders Take Key Roles

 India
4
Tragedy on the Road: Youth Killed in Collision with Police Car

Tragedy on the Road: Youth Killed in Collision with Police Car

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025