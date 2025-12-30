Modi's Vision 2047: Steering India Towards Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for accelerated reforms across multiple sectors to maintain long-term growth, with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. In a session with notable economists and experts at NITI Aayog, preceding the Union Budget 2026-27, Modi advocated for enhancing world-class capabilities and global integration.

The discussion, under the theme 'Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat,' underscored the need for India's policy making and budgeting to align with the 2047 vision. Modi emphasized positioning India as a pivotal hub for global workforce and international markets, transforming the government's vision into a national aspiration.

Strategic insights were shared on boosting productivity and competitiveness in manufacturing and services sectors. Discussions highlighted a flurry of cross-sectoral reforms, increased household savings, infrastructure development, and cutting-edge technology, including AI and scaling of Digital Public Infrastructure, to sustain India's rapid economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)