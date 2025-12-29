Viksit Bharat 2047: Cultivating Innovation Through Education
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for fostering research, innovation, and startups to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 during the 15th convocation of the National Institute of Technology. She highlighted the crucial role of youth and institutions like NIT in nation-building and sustainable development.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu underlined the importance of promoting research, innovation, and a startup culture as essential steps towards meeting the aspirational goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Addressing the 15th convocation at the National Institute of Technology, Murmu stressed the indispensable role of young people in driving India towards becoming a developed nation.
India's government is implementing several schemes to bolster research initiatives and startup ventures. President Murmu remarked that the vision for a developed India transcends economic prosperity and infrastructure growth, encompassing societal equity and dignified living conditions for every citizen.
Graduating students were urged to channel their engineering knowledge towards nation-building and technological advancement for human welfare. Murmu advocated for educational institutions like NIT to prioritize research and innovation, positioning India as a knowledge leader while addressing the complexities introduced by modern technological progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar's Education Boom: Nitish Kumar's Government Reforms & Achievements
BJP's Working President Nitin Nabin to attend Assam State Executive meeting in Guwahati
Union Education Minister Inaugurates Multi-Crore Projects at NIT Rourkela
BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on 'Veer Baal Diwas'
Vajpayee laid foundation for good governance, PM Modi fulfilling his vision: Nitin Nabin