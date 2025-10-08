Uttar Pradesh's Swadeshi Melas: Boosting MSMEs for a Self-Reliant State
Uttar Pradesh is organizing Swadeshi Melas across its districts to promote micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The initiative, aiming to transform the state into a self-reliant entity, will spotlight indigenous products like khadi and handicrafts, providing local artisans and entrepreneurs with a platform for wider exposure.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan announced the launch of 'Swadeshi Melas' across all 75 districts starting October 9. This initiative aims to boost micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by promoting khadi, handloom, and handicraft products at the district level.
Addressing the press, Sachan highlighted the government's commitment to transforming Uttar Pradesh into a 'Viksit and Atmanirbhar State.' Citizens are encouraged to support local artisans by visiting these fairs during Diwali.
The Melas, set in high-footfall areas, will provide a platform similar to the recently held UP International Trade Show, offering logistical support to ensure small artisans' active participation and wider exposure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Launches Khadi Karigar Mahotsav in Haryana, Calls for Swadeshi Push
Govt launches 'Swadeshi Campaign' to boost domestic demand for handloom, handicraft products
Dilli Haat to host Khadi Fashion Show
Khadi Renaissance: The Fabric of India's Self-Reliance and Heritage
Khadi: A Revived Symbol of Swadeshi and Self-Reliance