Tragic Plunge: SUV Accident Claims Two Lives in Rohru

An SUV accident near Khabal village on the Chirgaon-Khabal road in Rohru resulted in two fatalities and one injury. The vehicle, driven by an out-of-control driver, veered into a 300-meter-deep gorge, instantly killing Rajvant and Vishal Sankhyan. The sole survivor, Kamraj, is receiving medical treatment.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An SUV accident in Rohru tragically claimed the lives of Rajvant (36) and Vishal Sankhyan (42), with one other occupant, Kamraj, sustaining severe injuries. The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the vehicle lost control and plummeted into a 300-meter-deep gorge near Khabal village, police reported on Wednesday.

The horrific crash on the Chirgaon-Khabal road happened as the driver faltered in maintaining control, leading their SUV to veer off course, resulting in the devastating plunge that left two dead at the scene. Kamraj survived and is currently undergoing medical treatment for serious injuries at a nearby hospital.

Local residents quickly responded to the accident, alerting police authorities who managed the rescue operation and recovered the bodies. Official identification and documentation were completed with the bodies returned to their families post mortem assessment. An ongoing investigation seeks to clarify further details of this tragic occurrence, police stated.

