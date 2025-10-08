Left Menu

Global Economy's Resilience Amidst Turbulence: IMF's Cautionary Forecast

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva notes global economy's resilience amidst numerous shocks, forecasting slight growth slowdowns. Despite risks, policies and financial conditions have helped economies like the U.S. avoid recession. Concerns remain about high uncertainty and global public debt projected to exceed 100% of GDP by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:32 IST
Global Economy's Resilience Amidst Turbulence: IMF's Cautionary Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global economy has demonstrated resilience despite facing multiple economic shocks, according to the International Monetary Fund's chief, Kristalina Georgieva. Speaking at the Milken Institute, Georgieva noted a slight slowing in growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026, though the U.S. has managed to circumvent recession fears.

The IMF's revised outlook shows global growth hovering around 3% over the medium term, amid increased undercurrents of economic and social challenges. Uncertainty remains high, with a notable surge in demand for gold, a traditional safe haven, as cautious investors navigate volatile waters.

Georgieva urged nations to improve growth through enhanced private-sector productivity, fiscal consolidation, and necessary reforms. With global public debt poised to surpass 100% of GDP by 2029, she emphasized the importance of strong financial oversight and international cooperation in sectors like trade and governance.

TRENDING

1
NIFTEM-K Empowers Future Food Technologists at Sixth Convocation

NIFTEM-K Empowers Future Food Technologists at Sixth Convocation

 India
2
James Comey Faces Legal Battle Amidst Political Turbulence

James Comey Faces Legal Battle Amidst Political Turbulence

 Egypt
3
Mizoram Portfolio Shuffle: New Roles for B Lalchhanzova and Vanlalthlana

Mizoram Portfolio Shuffle: New Roles for B Lalchhanzova and Vanlalthlana

 India
4
Tech Stocks Boosted by AI Optimism Amid Economic Uncertainties

Tech Stocks Boosted by AI Optimism Amid Economic Uncertainties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025