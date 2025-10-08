Global Economy's Resilience Amidst Turbulence: IMF's Cautionary Forecast

The global economy has demonstrated resilience despite facing multiple economic shocks, according to the International Monetary Fund's chief, Kristalina Georgieva. Speaking at the Milken Institute, Georgieva noted a slight slowing in growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026, though the U.S. has managed to circumvent recession fears.

The IMF's revised outlook shows global growth hovering around 3% over the medium term, amid increased undercurrents of economic and social challenges. Uncertainty remains high, with a notable surge in demand for gold, a traditional safe haven, as cautious investors navigate volatile waters.

Georgieva urged nations to improve growth through enhanced private-sector productivity, fiscal consolidation, and necessary reforms. With global public debt poised to surpass 100% of GDP by 2029, she emphasized the importance of strong financial oversight and international cooperation in sectors like trade and governance.