Tragic Inferno: New Year's Eve Fire Devastates Crans-Montana

In an early morning tragedy, a catastrophic fire ravaged the 'Le Constellation' bar in the upscale Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, devastating a New Year's Eve celebration. Reports indicate the fire, initially thought to be an explosion, led to dozens of deaths and left approximately 100 injured, many seriously.

Eyewitnesses and authorities suspect accidental causes, as the inferno reportedly started when a bottle containing safety candles was held too close to the wooden ceiling. Video footage shows chaos as ambulances and helicopters rushed to the scene, transporting victims to hospitals across Switzerland.

With victims hailing from multiple countries, the fire has resonated worldwide. Swiss officials have launched a comprehensive investigation and opened a helpline for grieving relatives. Crans-Montana, set to host the Alpine World Ski Championships next year, now faces the aftermath of this devastating calamity.