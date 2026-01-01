Tragic Inferno: New Year's Eve Fire Devastates Crans-Montana
A deadly fire swept through the 'Le Constellation' bar in Switzerland's Crans-Montana resort during a New Year's Eve party, killing dozens and injuring around 100 people. Authorities consider it an accident, as investigations continue. The tragic event has left the international community in mourning.
In an early morning tragedy, a catastrophic fire ravaged the 'Le Constellation' bar in the upscale Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, devastating a New Year's Eve celebration. Reports indicate the fire, initially thought to be an explosion, led to dozens of deaths and left approximately 100 injured, many seriously.
Eyewitnesses and authorities suspect accidental causes, as the inferno reportedly started when a bottle containing safety candles was held too close to the wooden ceiling. Video footage shows chaos as ambulances and helicopters rushed to the scene, transporting victims to hospitals across Switzerland.
With victims hailing from multiple countries, the fire has resonated worldwide. Swiss officials have launched a comprehensive investigation and opened a helpline for grieving relatives. Crans-Montana, set to host the Alpine World Ski Championships next year, now faces the aftermath of this devastating calamity.
