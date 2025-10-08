South Africa, Microsoft Ink MoU to Boost AI and Digital Skills in Higher Education

South Africa’s Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has entered into a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft South Africa, aimed at advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital skills development across the country’s higher education sector.

The three-year partnership, signed at Microsoft South Africa’s headquarters in Johannesburg, marks a major step in the government’s efforts to future-proof the workforce and equip young South Africans with skills relevant to the rapidly evolving digital economy.

The agreement was officiated by Dr Mimmy Gondwe, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, who has championed public-private partnerships as a strategic solution to address the country’s high youth unemployment rate since assuming office in July 2024.

“I am very excited to see this MoU with Microsoft come to fruition. It will significantly enhance skills development in our TVET colleges through Microsoft’s one-year AI engineering programme and the wider Digital Literacy courses,” Dr Gondwe said.

Building a Digitally Empowered Workforce

The Microsoft–DHET partnership aims to bridge South Africa’s digital skills gap, aligning education with emerging industry demands. Through AI-based programmes and digital learning tools, the collaboration will empower Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, educators, and students with the knowledge and competencies needed for employability, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Dr Gondwe emphasised that AI and digital literacy are no longer optional skills but essential capabilities for economic participation in a technology-driven future.

“We must ensure that students leaving our higher education institutions are ready for the job market — not only as job seekers but also as innovators and entrepreneurs,” she noted.

This partnership represents the third public-private collaboration secured by the Deputy Minister within a year, demonstrating her proactive approach to leveraging technology partnerships for inclusive and sustainable job creation.

Microsoft’s Commitment to Inclusive Growth

Speaking at the event, Asif Valley, National Technology Officer (NTO) at Microsoft South Africa, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting South Africa’s digital transformation agenda through inclusive education initiatives.

“Digital fluency is foundational to inclusive economic growth,” Valley said. “This MoU with DHET marks a pivotal step in closing the skills gap and ensuring that students across the country are equipped not just for employment, but for innovation, leadership, and impact in a digital economy.”

He added that the partnership is designed to align academic curricula with industry needs, ensuring that learners are prepared for the future of work and equipped with tools to drive South Africa’s resilience and competitiveness in the global digital marketplace.

Focus Areas of the MoU: AI and Digital Literacy for All

The MoU covers four key areas of collaboration, combining Microsoft’s global expertise with DHET’s national mandate for higher education transformation:

1. TVET Colleges – AI Engineer Programme

Microsoft will roll out its self-paced AI Engineer Programme across South Africa’s TVET colleges. The one-year blended learning course will provide students with hands-on experience in AI development, machine learning, and data science.

Microsoft will supply training content, facilitator guidance, and mentorship support .

Collaboration with industry partners will help integrate AI solutions into local business ecosystems and enhance employability for graduates.

2. AI in Leadership Training

Microsoft will offer specialised leadership courses on AI to TVET college principals and DHET senior management, equipping them with the knowledge to lead digital transformation within their institutions and develop AI-driven governance strategies.

3. Education Transformation Framework (ETF)

Through the ETF initiative, Microsoft will work with DHET to develop policy frameworks and implementation strategies that help educational institutions adopt digital learning methodologies, modernise administrative processes, and improve student performance through data-driven insights.

4. General Digital Skills Programme

Microsoft will extend its Digital Literacy Programme to enhance students’ foundational IT and soft skills. This initiative will help bridge the digital divide, particularly for learners from underserved communities, ensuring that all students can participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

Driving National Goals Through Collaboration

The partnership is aligned with South Africa’s broader national goals under the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, which prioritises innovation, skills development, and technological competitiveness. It also supports the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in promoting advanced digital learning ecosystems.

By embedding AI and digital education into South Africa’s vocational and higher education system, the MoU aims to:

Improve youth employability and reduce unemployment rates .

Strengthen academic-industry linkages to address real-world challenges.

Promote entrepreneurial thinking and digital inclusion across all socio-economic backgrounds.

Dr Gondwe reiterated that public-private partnerships like this are crucial to South Africa’s economic transformation.

“The challenges of youth unemployment and technological disruption can only be tackled through cooperation. This partnership shows how government and industry can work together to empower our youth with the tools of tomorrow,” she said.

Empowering the Next Generation of Digital Leaders

The MoU builds upon Microsoft’s long-standing involvement in South Africa’s education and digital empowerment initiatives, including its Africa Transformation Office (ATO), which supports digital upskilling and innovation across the continent.

Microsoft’s collaboration with DHET is expected to impact thousands of students across TVET colleges within the first year of implementation. The company also plans to engage with local partners to ensure the sustainability and scalability of the initiative.

“Our goal is not only to provide training but to create pathways for meaningful careers in technology,” Valley emphasised. “By working with DHET, we aim to make digital learning accessible, affordable, and relevant to every South African learner.”

A New Era for Digital Education in South Africa

As the world moves deeper into the age of AI and automation, this partnership represents a decisive step toward preparing South Africa’s youth for the jobs of the future. The collaboration will serve as a model for government-industry partnerships that empower citizens through technology, education, and innovation.

Dr Gondwe concluded by reaffirming her commitment to advancing South Africa’s digital skills revolution through inclusive, collaborative action.

“This MoU is about equipping our people with 21st-century skills. It’s about transforming potential into opportunity and ensuring that no one is left behind in our country’s digital journey,” she said.

The signing of the DHET–Microsoft MoU thus marks a milestone in South Africa’s quest to build a future-ready, AI-enabled workforce, aligning with its long-term vision of a skilled, innovative, and competitive digital nation.