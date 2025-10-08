Transforming Amritsar: A New Era for Railway Stations
The Amritsar Railway Station is undergoing a major redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Union Minister V Somanna reviewed the progress, highlighting plans to modernize facilities to enhance the experience for pilgrims and tourists. The project includes accessibility improvements with escalators, lifts, and tactile flooring.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna, inspected the redevelopment work underway at Amritsar Railway Station, which is part of the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).
The Chief Project Manager updated the minister on the station's transformation progress, noting that Amritsar serves as a vital hub for pilgrims visiting the Golden Temple. This redevelopment aims to honor the city's cultural and spiritual heritage while modernizing its infrastructure.
Somanna emphasized the government's dedication to enhancing the travel experience by integrating advanced facilities that reflect the heritage of Amritsar. Improvements include increased connectivity, 15 escalators, 14 lifts, and tactile flooring for visually impaired passengers. A new circulation area will improve traffic flow and convenience. The project continues with attention to quality, safety, and minimal disruption to operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking Enthusiasm: Kedarnath Pilgrims Surge Despite Weather Woes
Pakistan Prepares Grand Welcome for Sikh Pilgrims Celebrating Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary
Maharashtra Embraces Slum Redevelopment, Urban Infrastructure Enhancement
Maharashtra Cabinet Drives Urban Transformation with Slum Redevelopment and Green Initiatives
Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Streamlined Urban Development and Slum Redevelopment