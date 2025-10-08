Transforming Amritsar: A New Era for Railway Stations

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna, inspected the redevelopment work underway at Amritsar Railway Station, which is part of the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

The Chief Project Manager updated the minister on the station's transformation progress, noting that Amritsar serves as a vital hub for pilgrims visiting the Golden Temple. This redevelopment aims to honor the city's cultural and spiritual heritage while modernizing its infrastructure.

Somanna emphasized the government's dedication to enhancing the travel experience by integrating advanced facilities that reflect the heritage of Amritsar. Improvements include increased connectivity, 15 escalators, 14 lifts, and tactile flooring for visually impaired passengers. A new circulation area will improve traffic flow and convenience. The project continues with attention to quality, safety, and minimal disruption to operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)