IHIF Asia 2025: Pioneering Hotel Investment Transformations Across APAC

IHIF Asia 2025 cemented its status as the leading hotel investment forum in APAC, with significant deal-making and strategic sessions. The event saw increased participation from Chinese and Japanese investors, signaling a maturing market. Landmark transactions, like Seibu's acquisition of Ace Hotel, highlight its transformative impact.

Updated: 09-10-2025 10:36 IST
Questex's IHIF Asia has solidified its reputation as the premier hotel investment forum in the APAC region. Over three days, senior delegates and investors, with assets under management (AUM) totaling $280 billion, gathered to engage in rigorous deal-making and strategic discussions.

A significant highlight was the announcement of Seibu Prince Hotels' acquisition of Ace Hotel Group, a landmark transaction initiated at IHIF Asia 2024. This deal underscores the event's role in facilitating impactful transactions that drive growth and consolidation within the hotel industry.

The event also showcased the maturing market through diversified capital sources, with notable increases in Chinese and Japanese investor participation. Institutions such as Blackstone and Goldman Sachs, alongside family offices and investment banks, were represented, reflecting the sector's evolving investor base and sophistication.

