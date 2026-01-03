Left Menu

Mohan Babu University IEEE Student Branch Wins Prestigious Award

The IEEE Student Branch at Mohan Babu University in Tirupati has achieved the Outstanding Student Branch Award 2025. This accolade follows their significant contributions to SAMARTHA 2025, a national-level hackathon. The award highlights the branch's commitment to innovation, research, and solving real-world technological challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The IEEE Student Branch at Mohan Babu University (MBU) in Tirupati has been honored with the Outstanding Student Branch Award 2025 during the IEEE India Council Awards, sources confirmed.

The achievement follows the branch's impactful contributions and successes, notably in SAMARTHA 2025, a 36-hour national-level hackathon organized by IEEE. As one of the largest associations dedicated to the advancement of technology for humanity, IEEE boasts India as its largest base in the Asia-Pacific region, an official statement noted.

SAMARTHA 2025 gathered student innovators nationwide to devise real-world technological solutions across areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and data science. "This accolade from the IEEE India Council illustrates the innovative culture we nurture at Mohan Babu University," stated Maheswari, the university's executive director and trustee, emphasizing that their students are active participants in solving real-world issues through technology.

