India's Economic Revival: Consumption Uplift to Propel Investment Surge
India is poised for an economic renaissance as consumption revival sets to catalyze private investment by FY26. Policy shifts by the Reserve Bank and government efforts in monetary easing and fiscal support are fostering a robust growth environment. Sectors like power and oil & gas are expected to spearhead this revival.
In an optimistic twist for India's economy, domestic consumption is poised for a robust revival, which is anticipated to fuel private investment activity from the third quarter of FY26. According to a recent EcoScope report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, titled 'Consumption First; Private Capex Next?', this upturn is supported by recent monetary easing and regulatory reforms by the Reserve Bank of India. These measures have laid the groundwork for a significant rebound in the private capital expenditure cycle.
India has weathered various challenges, primarily geopolitical tensions and conflicts, which have culminated in foreign institutional outflows totaling USD 9 billion from July to September 2025. In response, the RBI has slashed policy rates by 100 basis points, reduced the CRR by 150 basis points, and injected about Rs 9 trillion in liquidity through diverse operations. The government has also embarked on proactive fiscal measures, including frontloading capital expenditure and reducing tax rates, leading to a notable surge in sectors like automotive, which saw a 34% increase in sales in September 2025. These economic maneuvers mark the onset of a turnaround in India's domestic growth trajectory.
The Reserve Bank has upped its GDP forecast for FY26 to 6.8%, with potential to hit 7% contingent upon favorable changes in US tariff policies. Structural growth drivers are already at play in sectors such as Power T&D, Coal, Telecom, Oil & Gas, and more, propelling capacity expansions. While India's current capex-to-GDP ratio stands at 30%, there remains substantial scope for growth. Remarkably, the ongoing capex phase is fueled not by traditional banking credit but through external funding avenues like IPOs and corporate debt, indicating a healthy private investment appetite.