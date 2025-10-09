Fintechs Must Bridge 'Gender-Smart Credit' Gap for Women's Financial Inclusion in India

Kalpana Ajayan, Regional Head for South Asia at Women's World Banking, underscored the transformative potential of gender-tailored credit for boosting women's financial inclusion in India. Speaking with ANI during the Global Fintech Fest 2025, she highlighted fintechs' key role in bridging the access gap.

Ajayan emphasized the importance of "gender-smart credit" in rural India, where delivering affordable credit remains a challenge despite government initiatives. "Fintechs can address this by employing digital solutions," she stated, while stressing that a blend of physical and digital systems, known as phygital models, is crucial for reaching women in these areas.

In addition to credit access, Ajayan highlighted the necessity of financial education for women, working closely with the Reserve Bank of India. She noted that about 200 million Indian women own smartphones yet many do not use them for financial transactions. Ajayan advocated for "snackable content," like short videos, to help women understand financial services, emphasizing the Indian government's role in fostering digital infrastructure.

