Adityanath Defends VB GRAM G: A New Era for Rural India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath champions the newly enacted VB GRAM G Act as a transformative reform for rural India. Replacing MGNREGA, the Act promises enhanced employment days, infrastructure development, and transparency. Faced with criticism, Adityanath insists the reform aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of empowering workers and farmers.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a vigorous defense of the VB GRAM G Act, describing it as a crucial reform for India's rural landscape. Addressing media criticism, he underscored the transparency and development opportunities inherent in the new law.
Replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, the VB GRAM G Act, set for 2025, marks a significant shift in India's approach to rural employment and infrastructure. Adityanath emphasized its focus on permanent asset creation, boosting guaranteed workdays from 100 to 125, and ensuring timely payments.
This legislation is seen as a cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat.' Notably, the Act prioritizes technological integration to curb corruption and promote direct worker payments, addressing past issues of fake attendance and unpaid wages.
