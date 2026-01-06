Left Menu

Adityanath Defends VB GRAM G: A New Era for Rural India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath champions the newly enacted VB GRAM G Act as a transformative reform for rural India. Replacing MGNREGA, the Act promises enhanced employment days, infrastructure development, and transparency. Faced with criticism, Adityanath insists the reform aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of empowering workers and farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:25 IST
Adityanath Defends VB GRAM G: A New Era for Rural India
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a vigorous defense of the VB GRAM G Act, describing it as a crucial reform for India's rural landscape. Addressing media criticism, he underscored the transparency and development opportunities inherent in the new law.

Replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, the VB GRAM G Act, set for 2025, marks a significant shift in India's approach to rural employment and infrastructure. Adityanath emphasized its focus on permanent asset creation, boosting guaranteed workdays from 100 to 125, and ensuring timely payments.

This legislation is seen as a cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat.' Notably, the Act prioritizes technological integration to curb corruption and promote direct worker payments, addressing past issues of fake attendance and unpaid wages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

 Poland
2
Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

 Indonesia
3
Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as New Head Coach

Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as New Head Coach

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Election Roll Revamp: Major Voter Update

Uttar Pradesh Election Roll Revamp: Major Voter Update

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026