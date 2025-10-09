Shutdown Turbulence: U.S. Travel Industry in Crisis

The year 2025 has already been challenging for the U.S. travel industry, and the federal government shutdown is intensifying the woes. Due to the impasse, travelers are canceling plans and avoiding airports, waiting for lawmakers to reopen the government, which seems unlikely to happen soon.

This stagnation has left key workers such as air traffic controllers and security screeners without pay, leading many to call in sick. The absence of staff is pushing the system towards inefficiency. With the Columbus Day holiday weekend approaching, concerns are mounting as the shutdown coincides with peak corporate travel time.

Foreign tourist spending in the U.S. is expected to decline, with inbound visits projected to drop significantly. Travel disruptions have resulted in massive delays and cancellations, drawing parallels with previous major shutdowns. The situation remains uncertain, affecting decisions of both domestic and international travelers planning to visit the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)