Air India Expands Delhi-London Connection: New Flight Announced

Air India is adding a new weekly flight from Delhi to London starting October 26, raising its total services to 28 on this route. This expansion is part of Air India's operations across India and the UK, which includes 61 weekly flights and 1.7 million seats annually.

Updated: 09-10-2025 15:36 IST
  • India

Air India has announced the addition of a new weekly flight from Delhi to London, set to commence on October 26. This will increase the airline's weekly services on the high-demand route to 28.

The expansion comes as part of Air India's broader strategy to bolster its presence in the India-UK corridor. The airline currently operates 24 weekly flights between Delhi and London, with three flights running on an ad hoc basis. With the new service, Air India will provide an additional 1,196 seats each way every week.

As the largest carrier connecting India and the UK, Air India operates 61 weekly flights, offering 18,066 seats per week, which amounts to nearly 1.7 million seats annually. The service connects Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Amritsar with London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Birmingham, using its new Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

