Left Menu

India's Export Future: Embracing High-Value, Tech-Driven Manufacturing

India must shift to high-value, tech-intensive manufacturing for robust export growth and global market stability, says Forvis Mazars report. Challenges from global demand fluctuations and protectionism underscore the need for strategic trade policy and advanced logistics to bolster India's external sector, aiming for USD 1 trillion in exports by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:13 IST
India's Export Future: Embracing High-Value, Tech-Driven Manufacturing
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is urged to transition towards high-value, technology-intensive manufacturing to bolster export growth, according to a report by consulting firm Forvis Mazars India. The report highlights the threat posed by declining demand in advanced markets and increasing protectionism, which jeopardize India's trade prospects amid global supply chain fragmentation.

Rohit Chaturvedi, Partner at Forvis Mazars in India, commented on the findings, emphasizing that export growth cannot rely solely on GDP increases. He stressed the necessity of enhancing high-value manufacturing with strategic policy incentives, aiming to integrate India deeper into advanced global value chains. Chaturvedi noted that progress hinges on capital investment and improved logistics infrastructure to mitigate bottlenecks.

As India enters a crucial phase in its external sector, the report anticipates merchandise exports reaching USD 1 trillion by 2030, with overall exports surpassing USD 2 trillion. This strategy not only supports GDP growth but also enhances integration with global value chains, drawing foreign investments. Recent shifts in exports focus on high-value goods, led by electronics, engineering products, and pharmaceuticals, underscoring the move towards technology-driven trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Unveils Scathing 'Charge-Sheet' Against Nitish Kumar's NDA Regime in Bihar

Congress Unveils Scathing 'Charge-Sheet' Against Nitish Kumar's NDA Regime i...

 India
2
Velvette's Renaissance: Iconic Tamil Nadu Brand Revamps With a Contemporary Twist

Velvette's Renaissance: Iconic Tamil Nadu Brand Revamps With a Contemporary ...

 India
3
High-Level Exit: Neelu Khatri Departs Akasa Air

High-Level Exit: Neelu Khatri Departs Akasa Air

 India
4
Putin Candidly Admits Russian Fault in Deadly Azerbaijan Airlines Incident

Putin Candidly Admits Russian Fault in Deadly Azerbaijan Airlines Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025