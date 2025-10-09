Kerala's Free Travel Scheme: A Lifeline for Cancer Patients

The Kerala government has unveiled a pioneering initiative allowing cancer patients free bus travel for treatment within the state. Announced by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, this scheme extends across all Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services, from ordinary to superfast buses.

This move enhances the 2012 order granting a 50 percent travel concession on KSRTC services for patients going to the Regional Cancer Centre. Patients must present a doctor's certificate indicating treatment duration to receive a fare waiver pass.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the initiative on social media, highlighting it as exemplary of Kerala's comprehensive welfare approach. The announcement follows KSRTC's financial improvements, including increased revenue and passenger numbers, alongside upgrades such as AC waiting rooms, smart cards for students, and enhanced safety measures.