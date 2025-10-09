Left Menu

Kerala's Free Travel Scheme: A Lifeline for Cancer Patients

The Kerala government has launched a scheme offering free KSRTC bus travel for cancer patients traveling to hospitals for treatment. State Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar announced that the initiative spans all KSRTC services, improving upon a prior 50% concession. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised it as part of Kerala's inclusive welfare model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:51 IST
Kerala's Free Travel Scheme: A Lifeline for Cancer Patients
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has unveiled a pioneering initiative allowing cancer patients free bus travel for treatment within the state. Announced by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, this scheme extends across all Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services, from ordinary to superfast buses.

This move enhances the 2012 order granting a 50 percent travel concession on KSRTC services for patients going to the Regional Cancer Centre. Patients must present a doctor's certificate indicating treatment duration to receive a fare waiver pass.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the initiative on social media, highlighting it as exemplary of Kerala's comprehensive welfare approach. The announcement follows KSRTC's financial improvements, including increased revenue and passenger numbers, alongside upgrades such as AC waiting rooms, smart cards for students, and enhanced safety measures.

TRENDING

1
British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

 United Kingdom
2
Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

 India
3
Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns Violent

Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns V...

 India
4
Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal on layoff exercise; says figures circulating 'exaggerated'.

Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal o...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025