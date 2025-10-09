Left Menu

Blue Dart Revolutionizes Shipping with Instant Digital Accounts

Blue Dart Express Ltd has unveiled its new digital account opening platform that allows businesses to start shipping within 10 minutes. The five-step digital process revolutionizes logistics by significantly reducing onboarding time, which empowers MSMEs and e-commerce sellers to operate more efficiently.

Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:50 IST
  • India

Express logistics company Blue Dart Express Ltd has introduced an innovative digital account opening platform, enabling businesses to establish accounts and commence shipping in just 10 minutes.

The new Digital Account Opening platform facilitates business growth by allowing account creation anytime and anywhere through a streamlined five-step process. This includes profile creation, plan selection, KYC verification, Aadhaar-enabled agreement signing, and prepaid card recharge.

Upon completion, businesses can immediately start shipping with a Digital Prepaid Card, with each interaction tracked in real-time by Blue Dart's advanced system. Brand officials highlight this as a substantial move in digital transformation, enhancing efficiency and customer service in the logistics sector.

