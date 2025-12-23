Suez Canal Reopens: Signs of Easing Tensions in Global Shipping

Two vessels operated by CMA CGM, the third-largest container shipping line globally, have navigated the Suez Canal, suggesting a potential easing of disruptions related to the ongoing Gaza conflict. The waterway's management announced this development on Tuesday.

The Suez Canal offers the fastest connection between Asia and Europe, but since November 2023, commercial ships have opted for longer routes due to threats from Yemen's Houthi militants, who claimed solidarity with Palestine. Even though CMA CGM usually mitigates risks by sending ships through these routes only if security permits, no Houthi attacks on ships have been reported since a tenuous Gaza ceasefire commenced on October 10.

The Suez Canal's authority revealed that the CMA CGM Jacques Saade traveled southbound from Morocco to Malaysia, while the CMA CGM Adonis entered northbound. While shipping companies remain cautious, this change highlights a reconsideration of the Suez route, a critical source of foreign currency for Egypt.