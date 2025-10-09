Left Menu

India-UK: A Strategic Partnership for the Future

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted India's rise as an economic superpower during his visit to Mumbai, emphasizing the India-UK trade deal's potential. He discussed global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and announced cultural and educational collaborations. Starmer also welcomed progress on a Gaza peace plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored India's trajectory as a budding economic superpower during his visit to Mumbai, forecasting its rise to the world's third largest economy by 2028. Starmer met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various strategic partnerships, including the India-UK trade deal poised to enhance cooperation in technology, life sciences, and renewable energy.

Amid discussions, the Russia-Ukraine conflict was a focal point with both leaders seeking steps to resolve the crisis. Starmer also responded to queries regarding India's purchase of Russian oil and discussed the implications for global energy strategies. Additionally, he welcomed a significant development in the Middle East, expressing support for the initial phase of President Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Expanding cultural and educational ties, Starmer announced that three new Bollywood films are to be produced in the UK and British universities will establish campuses in India. The UK delegation, warmly received in Mumbai, reflects optimism over growing bilateral relations. This burgeoning partnership comes amid challenges and opportunities presented by global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

